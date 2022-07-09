Vista Finance LLC Trims Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Vista Finance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank stock opened at $193.46 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.54.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

