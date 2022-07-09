Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

