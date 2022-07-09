Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.40.
Vista Gold Company Profile
