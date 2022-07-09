Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $188.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VWAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale increased their price target on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($281.25) to €280.00 ($291.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Volkswagen from €280.00 ($291.67) to €230.00 ($239.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $19.08 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

