VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. VTEX has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $591.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.54.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in VTEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 932,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VTEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VTEX by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,983 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,110,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

