W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $42,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 315,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $81.65 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

