W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives $511.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $511.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $475.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.16. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

