Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €23.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC set a €22.50 ($23.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €22.52 ($23.46) on Tuesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €13.26 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €22.50 ($23.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

