Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 72,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $841.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $399,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 59.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 98.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,339 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

