WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.02-$5.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.02-5.10 EPS.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $174.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 70.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

