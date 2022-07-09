WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.02-$5.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.02-5.10 EPS.

Shares of WDFC traded down $30.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.30. 797,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of -0.17.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.