Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.45

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $3.96. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 172,787 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 601,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 148,689 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 26,853 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 921,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

