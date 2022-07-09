Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.45

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $3.96. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 172,787 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
