Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 11th

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1,098.13, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

