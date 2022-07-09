Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

NFLX opened at $186.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

