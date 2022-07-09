Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,319 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period.

VAW opened at $159.07 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $154.69 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day moving average of $184.51.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

