Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $77,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 293.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $83.79 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $107.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06.

