Winch Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Hernani LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $194.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.57 and a 200 day moving average of $215.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

