Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.