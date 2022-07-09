Winch Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 262,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 793,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,668,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

