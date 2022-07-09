Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,711 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,978,000 after purchasing an additional 240,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after acquiring an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,861,000 after acquiring an additional 114,332 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $37.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

