WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Trading Up 1.8%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 5.38% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

