Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,088.93

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $19,088.93 and approximately $116.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 64.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00007253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 27,579 coins and its circulating supply is 12,174 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

