Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 640 by Analysts at Barclays

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 800 ($9.69) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
WKPPF opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.
About Workspace Group (Get Rating)
