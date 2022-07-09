Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $87.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $92.00 to $87.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of WYNN opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.18. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $114.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.21.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

