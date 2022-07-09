X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Tops $1.87 Million

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $164.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.