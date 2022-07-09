Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.