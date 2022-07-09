Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Up 0.1%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.80. Approximately 42,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 136,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,463,000 after purchasing an additional 168,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter.

