YENTEN (YTN) Price Reaches $0.0013

YENTEN (YTN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $55,256.03 and approximately $24.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,592.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.57 or 0.05634317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00241333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00584000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00073127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.25 or 0.00510621 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005687 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

