Yield Guild Games (YGG) Reaches Market Cap of $87.94 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $87.94 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00571383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033546 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,942 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

