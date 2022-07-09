Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.70. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 11,533 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $146.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55.
About Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
