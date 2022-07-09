Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.70. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 11,533 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $146.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.