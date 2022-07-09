York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54.

Get York Traditions Bank alerts:

About York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for York Traditions Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Traditions Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.