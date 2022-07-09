York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54.
About York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on York Traditions Bank (YRKB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for York Traditions Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Traditions Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.