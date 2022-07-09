YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE:YPF opened at $3.17 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $1,516,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

