Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.84. 1,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $696.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 380.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.51% of Zealand Pharma A/S worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.