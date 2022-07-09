Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Price Target Lowered to $2.60 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.70 to $2.60 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zhihu from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 35.0% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 125.5% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 241.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 89,244 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.