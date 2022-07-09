Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Price Target Lowered to $2.60 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.70 to $2.60 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zhihu from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.
Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $12.68.
Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.