ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Tops One Day Volume of $5,792.00

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $27.05 million and $5,792.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00127861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00561293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033454 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars.

