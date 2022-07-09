Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. 18,280,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 19,602,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.68 million, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Zomedica by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zomedica by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

