Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises about 2.0% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $166.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.50. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.