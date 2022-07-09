Zynecoin Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and $62,435.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,587.76 or 1.00001596 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002745 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 96,017,250 coins and its circulating supply is 32,713,186 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

