130,350 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.