1,748 Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in GMS by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,312 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GMS by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in GMS by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 300,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $2,465,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at $233,542,506.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

GMS opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.