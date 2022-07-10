2,161 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

Prologis stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.