27,130 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.6% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.