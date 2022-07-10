34,500 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,980 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 243,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 108,665 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 101,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.