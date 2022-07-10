74,132 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Bought by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Virginia National Bank owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

BSCR stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

