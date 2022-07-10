8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) & Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Critical Review

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Digihost Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $638.13 million 1.03 -$175.38 million ($1.55) -3.57 Digihost Technology $24.95 million 3.53 $290,000.00 $0.02 59.03

Digihost Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.73%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -27.48% -84.30% -17.03% Digihost Technology 6.45% 2.53% 2.21%

Summary

Digihost Technology beats 8X8 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Digihost Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

