9,515 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Acquired by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 336,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY opened at $44.98 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65.

