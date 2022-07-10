Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 185.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 33,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $191.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.