Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after buying an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

