Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. Adventus Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$73.20 million and a PE ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.73.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

