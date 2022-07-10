Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. Adventus Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$73.20 million and a PE ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.73.
Adventus Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.