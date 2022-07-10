Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.73.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $122.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

