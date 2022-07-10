Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alector by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alector by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alector by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $11.37 on Friday. Alector has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $947.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.91). Alector had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

